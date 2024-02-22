Luukkonen turned aside 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.
Montreal grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period but Buffalo emerged from the second with a 3-2 lead, and Luukkonen made it hold up. He hasn't been quite as sharp in February as he was in January, but he still sports a 2.19 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last six starts despite a lackluster 3-3-0 record.
