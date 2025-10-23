Luukkonen (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Luukkonen hasn't played for Buffalo yet this year because of the injury, but he was sent to AHL Rochester for conditioning and stopped 21 of 23 shots for the Americans on Wednesday. Luukkonen has completed his conditioning stint in addition to being taken off injured reserve, so he should be an option for Friday's home game against Toronto. Colten Ellis might be sent to the minors to avoid having three healthy goaltenders on the NHL roster, and Luukkonen will likely compete with Alex Lyon for starts.