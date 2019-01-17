Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: OHL play remains exceptional
Luukkonen stopped all 23 shots he faced in OHL Sudbury's 5-0 win over North Bay on Wednesday.
Luukkonen's stellar 2018-19 campaign continues. The big goalkeeper is fresh off a brilliant performance in leading his native Finland to the gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and has played exceptionally well (22-5-1, 2.34 GAA, .925 save percentage) in what will be his only OHL season. Buffalo GM Jason Botterill stated just last week that Luukkonen will be turning pro in 2019-20 and he figures to get the majority of the starts for AHL Rochester next season.
