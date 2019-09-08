Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: On pace for return
Although Luukkonen (hip surgery) will not take part in the team's first training camp practices next week, he remains "on track" in his recovery, assistant general manager Randy Sexton told The Buffalo News.
Luukkonen -- who underwent hip surgery in April -- may be the team's top goalie prospect, but between his inexperience and what will be a delayed start to the 2019-20 season, he'll certainly start his campaign in the minors with AHL Rochester. He's expected to be ready when games begin in October.
