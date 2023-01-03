Per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus Washington on Tuesday.

Luukkonen's been on a roll recently, picking up four straight wins while posting an impressive .935 save percentage. He'll try to secure a fifth straight victory in a tough road matchup with a Capitals team that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.