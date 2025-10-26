Luukkonen made 18 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.

He had missed the first eight games of the season with a lower-body injury. Luukkonen was solid, but he'd like the third goal back. Dakota Joshua cut across the slot and shot past the netminder's glove from the left face-off dot. UPL's return to the ice creates a logjam in net for the Sabres, and his name has been murmured in a possible deal with the Oilers. Keep your ears open on this one -- Luukkonen's value would fly up in that system.