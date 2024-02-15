Luukkonen, who was slated to start Thursday against Florida, is now expected to miss the game with a lower-body injury. He's regarded as day-to-day.

Luukkonen started in the Sabres' previous four games, including his 33-save shutout over LA on Tuesday. He's 13-13-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 29 contests this season. Dustin Tokarski, who was called up from AHL Rochester on Thursday, and Eric Comrie are projected to share the goaltending duties during Luukkonen's absence.