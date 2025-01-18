Luukkonen stopped 14 of 18 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Luukkonen gave up a pair of goals in quick succession early in the second period, and the Penguins went 3-for-5 on the power play in the contest. It didn't help Luukkonen's cause that opposing goalie Alex Nedeljkovic put up a 40-save performance and added the empty-netter as well as an assist. Luukkonen is now 14-14-4 with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage after this poor outing. The Sabres begin a four-game road trip Monday in Seattle.