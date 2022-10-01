Luukkonen stopped 32-of-33 shots in the Sabres 3-1 win over the Penguins Saturday.
Luukkonen has been great in training camp, with Saturday's contest his best to date. Luukkonen was strong in net last season with the Sabres in limited action, but with Craig Anderson healthy, look for Luukonen to start the season in the minors.
