Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Patrolling road paint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will start in Monday's road clash against the Blackhawks, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.
Luukkonen will look to stay hot in Monday's contest after earning a win in four of his last five starts. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 21-9-3 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. He's been a big reason why the Sabres currently sit atop the Atlantic Division, and he'll have extra motivation in Monday's contest to make sure they keep two points in hand on the surging Montreal Canadiens. Luukkonen will face off against a Blackhawks offense that ranks 31st in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Fourth win in five games•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: In goal versus Rangers•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Stays sharp in Monday's win•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to face Lightning•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Stuck with loss Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Slated to face Ottawa•