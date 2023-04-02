Luukkonen made 39 saves in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Lukkonen has won two consecutive games with seven goals allowed in that span. With the win, the Sabres remained four points behind the Panthers, who moved into the second wild card spot after a win today. UPL is likely to see a load of play over the next week, even with a three-headed goalie monster in the city of fires. Devon Levi could get another game and Craig Anderson might get one start to say goodbye. Or not, especially if the Sabres stay in postseason hunt.