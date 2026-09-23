Luukkonen turned aside all 13 shots he faced during Tuesday's 5-1 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.

Luukkonen drew his first start of the 2026-27 preseason Tuesday and played two periods before being replaced by Colten Ellis. Luukkonen had a strong showing against the Blue Jackets but is expected to split time in the crease with Alex Lyon and potentially Ellis once the regular season gets underway. Across 35 regular-season appearances with Buffalo last year, Luukkonen went 22-9-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage.