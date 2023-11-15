Luukkonen stopped all 14 shots he faced after replacing Devon Levi late in the second period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

He entered the game with his team down 5-1, and while Luukkonen did everything he could to give his teammates a chance to mount a comeback, the offense couldn't get going -- especially with Tage Thompson (upper body) unable to come out of the dressing room for the third period. The 24-year-old netminder has a 1-2-1 record through five appearances in November with a 2.96 GAA and .906 save percentage, better ratios than Levi has produced this season, and Luukkonen will likely be back between the pipes Friday in Winnipeg.