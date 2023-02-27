Luukkonen made 26 saves in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

He gave up two goals in the first and second periods, but the Sabres gave Luukkonen more than enough offensive support. The 23-year-old improved his record to 15-8-2, but he owes most of that success to Buffalo's snipers, as his 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage are pretty poor.