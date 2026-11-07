Luukkonen stopped 24 of 26 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Luukkonen's second win in a row. After working as the Sabres' primary goalie for much of October, Luukkonen appears to have settled into an even timeshare with Colten Ellis to begin November. Luukkonen is up to 5-3-3 with a 3.27 GAA and an .878 save percentage across 11 games (10 starts) this season. If the goalie rotation holds, Ellis would start Sunday versus the Golden Knights and Luukkonen would face the Lightning on Wednesday.