Luukkonen stopped 33 of 35 shots in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Luukkonen played well against Minnesota, losing a goaltending battle with Marc-Andre Fleury in a shootout. The Finnish goaltender has had a decent month of January posting a 6-2-0 record with a 3.22 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Luukkonen is currently in a timeshare with Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson for the Sabres' net.