Luukkonen made 20 saves in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Sabres led 6-0 after one, so Luukkonen can be forgiven for losing focus a bit in the routine win. The 23-year-old Finn has allowed 18 goals over his last four starts, but he's notched back-to-back victories, albeit against the lowly Sharks and Blue Jackets.