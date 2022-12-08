Luukkonen made 20 saves in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Sabres led 6-0 after one, so Luukkonen can be forgiven for losing focus a bit in the routine win. The 23-year-old Finn has allowed 18 goals over his last four starts, but he's notched back-to-back victories, albeit against the lowly Sharks and Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gets starting nod versus Jackets•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Yields three goals in win•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to start Sunday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Buried by Avs•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Surrenders late lead in loss•