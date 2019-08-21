Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Positive indicator
Luukkonen, who underwent hip surgery in April, was back on the ice Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Luukkonen has been asked by the team to not provide updates to the media, so perhaps we'll get something more from the Sabres in the near future. The team's top goaltending prospect is on a six-month recovery timetable, though being on the ice at some level four months in is a good sign.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Named OHL's Most Outstanding Player•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Goes under knife to repair hip•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: OHL play remains exceptional•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Will head to pros in 2019-20•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Strong play continues at WJC•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Thriving in North America•
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.