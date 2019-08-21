Luukkonen, who underwent hip surgery in April, was back on the ice Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has been asked by the team to not provide updates to the media, so perhaps we'll get something more from the Sabres in the near future. The team's top goaltending prospect is on a six-month recovery timetable, though being on the ice at some level four months in is a good sign.