Luukkonen allowed six goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Montreal.

Luukkonen allowed an early goal, and Montreal scored on half of its six power plays, as the Sabres dropped their 11th straight. He was eventually pulled after two periods, replaced by James Reimer. Luukkonen hasn't tasted victory since Nov. 22, going 0-5-2 with a 3.30 goals against average since. Buffalo is off until Friday, when it hosts the Maple Leafs.