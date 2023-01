Luukkonen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

The Sabres have decided to go with three goaltenders at this time, as Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie are also on the roster. Luukkonen was sent down Monday with a 9-3-1 record, to go with a 3.57 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He had won his last six starts, giving up 19 goals on 232 shots.