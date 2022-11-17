Luukkonen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Buffalo's No. 1 goaltender Eric Comrie was injured Wednesday, and it is expected that he will be out of action for 'a little while'. Luukkonen could see plenty of action with 41-year-old veteran Craig Anderson as his only competition. Luukkonen was 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and an .898 save percentage before his promotion from the AHL.