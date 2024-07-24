Luukkonen signed a five-year, $23.75 million contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Luukkonen was slated for an arbitration hearing, but the two sides were able to reach an agreement on their own. The 25-year-old netminder had a breakout 2023-24, going 27-22-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 54 contests. While the Sabres also have Devon Levi around, Luukkonen appears set to be the team's No. 1 goalie for a majority of the remainder of this decade.