Luukkonen stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win against the Penguins on Friday.

Luukkonen slipped behind 2-0 through the first two periods, but the offense came alive in the third period with a power-play goal and two even-strength markers. The 24-year-old Finn has won consecutive starts for just the second time this season. He has posted a 2-1-0 record with one shutout, a 2.07 GAA and a .921 save percentage in four appearances at KeyBank Center this campaign.