Luukkonen kicked aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced in a 3-2 win against the Penguins on Friday.

Luukkonen slipped behind 2-0 through the first two periods, but the offense came alive in the third period with a power-play goal and two even-strength markers. The 24-year-old Finn has won consecutive starts for just the second time this season. He is 2-1-0 with a 2.07 GAA and .921 save percentage with a shutout in three starts at KeyBank Arena this season.