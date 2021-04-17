Luukkonen has been promoted to Buffalo's taxi squad ahead of Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Luukkonen will be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's matchup with the Penguins. The 22-year-old netminder has yet to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Sent to minors•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Ascends from AHL to taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Extends loan agreement•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Loaned to Finnish club•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Making strides•