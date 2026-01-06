Luukkonen is expected to start at home versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen has played much better recently, posting a 3-1-0 record, 1.76 GAA and .938 save percentage over his last four starts. However, his three-game winning streak was snapped Saturday in Columbus, as he conceded four goals on 34 shots in a 5-1 loss. Luukkonen will face a Canucks club that is tied for 24th in the NHL with 2.76 goals per game this season. Tuesday is the first contest of Vancouver's six-game road trip through the Eastern Conference.