Luukkonen made 20 saves in a 3-0 win over Chicago on Thursday.

It was Luukkonen's second straight shutout. He made 28 saves in a 3-0 win against the Sharks on Monday. Since the break, Luukkonen has gone 5-1-0 in six starts, allowing just seven goals total. How good has he been? In addition to the two shutouts, he allowed just a single goal in 1-0 loss in a goaltending duel with Thatcher Demko of the Canucks this past Saturday. Luukkonen has improved his save percentage to .909 and has emphatically seized the starter's role after some struggles earlier in the season. The Sabres need to win, and he's leading the way. Fantasy managers can begin to trust him again.