Luukkonen made 16 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

The ice was tilted toward Adin Hill at the other end of the ice most of the night. Luukkonen was good when he had to be. This game was a nice rebound from the seven-goal debacle Tuesday in Detroit. UPL has two wins in his last three games, but he's been a tough play in his last eight (2-5-0). Luukkonen has allowed at least five goals in three of those losses, and he was pulled in another game less than eight minutes in. This season has been largely forgettable for him, with a 3.19 GAA and .888 save percentage in 49 starts (22-21-4).