Luukkonen made 34 saves in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

The Sabres raced out to a 3-0 lead midway through the first period, and Luukkonen made sure the home side never really got back into the game. The 27-year-old netminder has struggled to begin the season, allowing fewer than three goals in only three of his 13 outings, but strong offensive support has led him to a 6-4-3 record despite a 3.47 GAA and .873 save percentage. Luukkonen will continue battling Alex Lyon for playing time in the crease, with Colten Ellis spotting in occasionally as well.