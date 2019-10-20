Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Sent down to AHL
Luukkonen (hip) has been sent down to AHL Rochester, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.
The Sabres had kept the goaltending prospect on the roster while he was on injured reserve, so this move suggests Luukkonen is over his hip injury. The 20-year-old Finn will continue to ply his trade at the AHL level and remains one of the league's more promising young goalies.
