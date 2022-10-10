Luukkonen was assigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Luukkonen still has plenty of upside and has the potential to see NHL starts at some point this season. However, he is currently the third goalie on the depth chart behind Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson.
