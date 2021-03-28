Luukkonen was assigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Despite multiple injuries to Buffalo goaltender, Luukkonen didn't play during his stint with the big club. The 2017 second-round pick has recorded a .904 save percentage and a 5-2-1 record through eight AHL games this season.
