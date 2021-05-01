Luukkonen was moved to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Luukkonen was announced as the starter for Saturday's game in Boston so this is simply a paper move. The 22-year-old is 1-2-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .908 save percentage in his first three NHL appearances.
