Luukkonen (lower body) is expected to miss about a week, according to head coach Lindy Ruff, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Thursday.

Luukkonen could miss the Olympics with Finland, though no determination has been made on his availability. Given his potential timeline, Luukkonen may be out of action until the final game before the break, a Feb. 5 home clash with the Penguins. In the meantime, Alex Lyon should see the bulk of the workload with Colten Ellis available as needed.