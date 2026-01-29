Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set for one-week absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen (lower body) is expected to miss about a week, according to head coach Lindy Ruff, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Thursday.
Luukkonen could miss the Olympics with Finland, though no determination has been made on his availability. Given his potential timeline, Luukkonen may be out of action until the final game before the break, a Feb. 5 home clash with the Penguins. In the meantime, Alex Lyon should see the bulk of the workload with Colten Ellis available as needed.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Departs Tuesday's game•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Toronto•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Third win in last five starts•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Drawing start in Montreal•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Short stick in tight contest•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to face Carolina•