Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Wednesday.

Luukkonen served as the backup goaltender in Monday's 5-2 win over Arizona, but before that, he missed three consecutive contests from Dec. 5-9 due to an illness. In his most recent start Dec. 3, he saved 27 of 29 shots in a 2-1 loss to Nashville. The 24-year-old has a 6-5-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .907 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2023-24. The Avalanche are tied for fourth offensively in 2023-24 with 3.54 goals per game, though Luukkonen earned a 23-save shutout against Colorado on Oct. 29.