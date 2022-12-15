Luukkonen is slated to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. He's 3-3-1 with a 4.00 GAA and .861 save percentage in seven contests this season. The Avalanche are tied for the 16th-best offense with 3.07 goals per game.