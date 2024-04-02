Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Katelyn Kardaman of the Sabres' official site reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Washington.

Luukkonen is coming off a 19-save effort in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Toronto. In 48 appearances this campaign, he has supplied a 24-20-3 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Capitals sit 27th in the league this season with 2.70 goals per contest.