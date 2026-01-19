Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Monday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Alex Lyon (lower body) is dressing as the backup goaltender after being activated off injured reserve Monday. Luukkonen has a 10-6-2 record, 2.72 GAA and .901 save percentage in 18 outings in 2025-26. He stopped 30 of 35 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota on Saturday. Carolina has a commanding 30-15-4 record this campaign, and the Hurricanes have won their past two games while outscoring the competition 13-2 over that span.