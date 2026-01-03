Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen has won his past three games while stopping 76 of 79 shots (.962 save percentage). He has a 7-5-1 record, 2.46 GAA and .903 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2025-26. Columbus is tied for 20th in goals per game with 2.92.