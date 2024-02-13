Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Katelyn Kardaman of the Sabres' official site reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Kings.

Luukkonen has lost four of his past five outings, surrendering 12 goals on 132 shots during that span. He has a 12-13-2 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 28 games played. The Kings rank 15th in the league with 3.16 goals per contest this campaign.