Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Thursday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has won four of his past five starts while stopping 126 of 136 shots (.926 save percentage). He's 23-17-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 44 outings overall. The Oilers rank fourth offensively with 3.52 goals per game, so this figures to be a difficult matchup for Luukkonen.