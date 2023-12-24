Luukkonen is slated to start on the road against the Rangers on Saturday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Luukkonen has lost his last five contests while surrendering 20 goals on 116 shots (.828 save percentage). That's pushed him down to a 6-8-1 record, 3.17 GAA and .893 save percentage in 16 outings this year. The Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division with a 22-8-1 record, so it'll be difficult for Luukkonen to end his losing streak against them. New York ranks 13th offensively this campaign with 3.32 goals per game.