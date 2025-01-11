Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Seattle on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has a 13-12-4 record, 2.95 GAA and .898 save percentage in 30 appearances in 2024-25. He's coming off a 35-save shutout victory over Ottawa on Thursday. Seattle is tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.83.