Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Heather Engel of NHL.com, reports. indicating he will start Monday's home game against Tampa Bay.

Luukkonen turned aside 34 shots in last Wednesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis for his first NHL win of the 2022-23 campaign. He has a 1-1-0 record with the Sabres this season, allowing six goals on 59 shots.