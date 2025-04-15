Now Playing

Luukkonen will be between the home pipes against Toronto on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen was excellent in his last start, albeit a loss, turning aside 32 of 34 shots Saturday against the Panthers. The 26-year-old has a 24-23-5 record with two shutouts, a 3.20 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 54 appearances this season. The Leafs are tied for eighth in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25.

