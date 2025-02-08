Luukkonen (undisclosed) is slated to start Saturday's road matchup against Nashville, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

After missing Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus, Luukkonen occupied the starter's crease during Saturday's morning skate. He has posted a record of 18-15-4 with two shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 38 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 31st in the league with 2.58 goals per game in 2024-25.