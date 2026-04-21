Luukkonen is expected to protect the home net in Game 2 against Boston on Tuesday, according to Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site.

During his NHL playoff debut, Luukkonen stopped 17 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. Boston took a 2-0 lead at the 1:08 mark of the third before Buffalo rallied for the victory. Luukkonen had a shaky showing, but the team earned the win, and the experience he gained could be valuable as the series progresses.