Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to start Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen is expected to protect the home net in Game 2 against Boston on Tuesday, according to Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site.
During his NHL playoff debut, Luukkonen stopped 17 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. Boston took a 2-0 lead at the 1:08 mark of the third before Buffalo rallied for the victory. Luukkonen had a shaky showing, but the team earned the win, and the experience he gained could be valuable as the series progresses.
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