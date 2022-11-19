Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start Saturday in Toronto.

Luukkonen will make his NHL season debut after being recalled from the minors this week. Eric Comrie (undisclosed) is listed as week-to-week, so Luukkonen will get a chance to compete for starts with Craig Anderson. The 23-year-old netminder has a 3-8-2 record with a 3.08 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 13 NHL appearances over the past two seasons.