Luukkonen is expected to start at home Saturday versus the Rangers, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has a 15-10-2 record, 3.61 GAA and .893 save percentage in 27 contests this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last four outings. The Rangers have the 13th-ranked offense with 3.27 goals per game in 2022-23.