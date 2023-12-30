Luukkonen is expected to guard the home crease against Columbus on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has gone 0-5-1 over his last six appearances while posting a 4.44 GAA and an .839 save percentage. Through 17 outings this season, he has a 6-8-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .892 save percentage. Luukkonen has a decent chance of ending his losing streak against the Blue Jackets, who are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set and have a lowly 12-18-7 record.